Tesco applies for booze licence for its new store

Tesco Express

Telford & Wrekin Council recently said it has agreed a deal for the store to take on part of the former Co-op on Dawley High Street.

Now the retail giant has applied to the council's licensing department for a premises licence.

The closing date for comments to the council is Boxing Day, December 26.

The application may be inspected at the Licensing Service, Telford & Wrekin Council, Addenbrooke House, Ironmasters Way, Telford, TF3 4NT. Contact licensing to make an appointment on 01952 381818.

Any "interested party" or "responsible authority" may make representations in writing to the Council. Alternatively, correspondence may be emailed to licensing@telford.gov.uk.

Telford & Wrekin Council, Great Dawley Town Council and local ward members Councillors Shaun Davies, Bob Wennington, Andy Burford, Ian Preece, Kuldip Sahota and Raj Mehta have been working over the summer to land the deal with Tesco.

Work is also underway to secure a free-to-use cash machine.