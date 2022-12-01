Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tesco applies for booze licence for its new store

By David TooleyDawleyBusinessPublished:

Tesco has applied to the council to be able to open and sell alcohol at its newest Express store from 6am to midnight seven days a week.

Tesco Express
Tesco Express

Telford & Wrekin Council recently said it has agreed a deal for the store to take on part of the former Co-op on Dawley High Street.

Now the retail giant has applied to the council's licensing department for a premises licence.

The closing date for comments to the council is Boxing Day, December 26.

The application may be inspected at the Licensing Service, Telford & Wrekin Council, Addenbrooke House, Ironmasters Way, Telford, TF3 4NT. Contact licensing to make an appointment on 01952 381818.

Any "interested party" or "responsible authority" may make representations in writing to the Council. Alternatively, correspondence may be emailed to licensing@telford.gov.uk.

Telford & Wrekin Council, Great Dawley Town Council and local ward members Councillors Shaun Davies, Bob Wennington, Andy Burford, Ian Preece, Kuldip Sahota and Raj Mehta have been working over the summer to land the deal with Tesco.

Work is also underway to secure a free-to-use cash machine.

Conversion work and fit out for the new Tesco store will begin immediately and the store is set to open in Spring 2023.

Business
News
Dawley
Telford
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News