Company launches special Christmas dinner treat for dogs

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

A company has created a tasty ready meal to make sure dogs aren't left out this Christmas.

HugMyDog Dinner

HugMyDog has developed a Three Bird Roast Dinner, containing turkey, duck and succulent pheasant, with a mixture of cranberries and seasonal vegetables.

The expert team of nutritionists at HugMyDog have developed recipes to meet the specific daily needs of puppies, adults and senior dogs, these include Beef with Sweet Potato, Chicken with Carrots and Pork with Apple.

Sara Pearson, a joint founder of The Hug Pet Food Company, says: “Historically, pet food choices have been wet (tinned), dry (kibble), ready-cooked or raw.

"In the same way you would not dream of feeding your baby solely on a diet of tinned or dried food, it applies equally to a much-loved dog.

"The new urban pet owners have come into the market with fresh eyes and understand that feeding their pets properly with a good and wholesome diet can extend life, minimise illness and generate health and happiness. HugMyDog has been developed specifically to meet this demand”.

Matthew Panter

