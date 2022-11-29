National award for Shropshire businesswoman Niamh

Niamh with her award

Niamh Kelly, who owns The HR Dept Shropshire, collected an award at the National Women in Business 2022 awards held at Wembley after being crowned ‘Businesswoman of the Year’ in the small business category.

Niamh said: “I am thrilled and delighted to have had my name called to the stage to receive this highly-rated national business award.

“A great deal of hard work has gone into my business over the past five years.

"The team and I always strive to ensure all our clients receive the very best advice and timely support in these difficult times and is a just reward for everyone at The HR Dept Shropshire”.

The annual event is designed to shine a bright light on many of the UK’s extraordinary and inspirational business women who deserve to be recognised, rewarded and promoted for their achievements.

Now in their fifth year, the National Women in Business Awards continually strives to offer so many incredible business women a platform of their own to celebrate their incredible achievements and rewards and promotes stars of today and of tomorrow across many diverse sectors.