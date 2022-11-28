Notification Settings

Free Heineken on offer for Shropshire punters during World Cup

Football fans across Shropshire are being offered free Heineken beer during the World Cup.

Free Heineken on offer at Marston's pubs across Shropshire thanks to an offer being run by FANZO. Photo: FANZO
Anyone going to a Marston's pub can get their hands on Heineken or Heineken 0.0 every single day during the football tournament.

The offer is in conjunction with the FANZO app - so, all customers need to do is download the app for free on their mobile device via either the Apple store or Google store, check in at a participating pub on any game day to claim the free beer.

Once a customer has purchased a Heineken or Heineken 0.0 beer, they will be entitled to another for free, and the offer is available at 150 Marston's pubs across England and Wales.

The venues participating in Shropshire are:

Peacock Inn, Shrewsbury

Coracle Inn, Shrewsbury

Hop & Friar, Shrewsbury

Inn on the Green, Shrewsbury

Honeysuckle Inn, Newport

Crown, Bridgnorth

Coach & Horses, Wheaton Ashton

Viaduct Tavern, Kidderminster

Dom Collingwood, co-founder of FANZO said: “Football brings people together across the world like nothing else.

“With a cost of living crisis and growing social divisions, the country has felt increasingly divided of late.

“Sport is uniquely powerful in bringing people together. Nothing says togetherness like a couple of friends enjoying 90 minutes of football in a great pub, a special atmosphere and sharing a free beer with the game.”

Full information on how to redeem the offer can be found on the FANZO website: fanzo.com/en/blog/2433/2for1-heineken-offer

To qualify for the deal, you'll need to be 18 or over and show your ID at the bar.

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

