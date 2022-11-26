Sam Woosnam

Sam Woosnam, who has 20 years of experience working in human resources, has been promoted to the role of HR director at Coverage Care Services, Shrewsbury.

She joined the team eight years ago as a HR officer and has since worked her way up to HR manager and more recently head of HR.

Sam has overall responsibility for the HR, payroll and recruitment, setting the strategic direction across all 12 of its homes.

She said: “I’m absolutely delighted to take on this new senior role having worked for Coverage Care Services for a significant period throughout my career.

"The company has an excellent reputation across Shropshire for providing high quality care to older people and I look forward to continuing to work with such an established company and our very dedicated workforce.”

Sam leads a small team, within which, some other new appointments have been made with Paul Bright taking on the role of recruiter whilst Leah Fretwell and Helen Stoneman have both been appointed as dedicated on-boarders to support new recruits within the organisation.

All three are existing employees who have moved into new opportunities to support Coverage Care with its recruitment and retention.

“We are always on the look-out for caring and compassionate people to help grow the team of professionals working across our homes,” said Sam.

“We have so many varied roles from caring and nursing jobs to administrative and maintenance positions – there's often something for everyone whether you are looking for your first job or a career change.

“We are an organisation that recognises and embeds care as a career. We provide excellent training and offer a continuous programme of development for those looking to advance and develop their skills.

“We really would urge anyone looking for a career to consider a job with Coverage Care Services. Caring for the elderly is such a rewarding job – just knowing you are making a difference to someone’s life every single day is very humbling.”

Chief executive Debbie Price added: “We are extremely pleased to have appointed Sam as HR director. She is a huge asset to the organisation providing a wealth of knowledge, skill and experience.

“She continues to nurture a highly skilled, driven, resilient and compassionate workforce which in turn enables us to deliver the level of care that our residents so richly deserve and that we have become recognised for across the county.