January opening date revealed for Dawley's new Post Office

Dawley Post Office to open for longer hours in January reopening

The new Post Office will be open daily at the Lifestyle Express shop off Burton Street from January 24, under the leadership of postmaster Gurjinder Singh.

The post office had been based at the Co-op in the High Street, but its future was put in doubt when the firm announced it was leaving the premises.

Kulwant Dosanjh, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to be restoring Post Office services to Dawley as we know how important a Post Office is to a community – the opening hours will also make it very convenient to visit.

"We know that the community is really keen for this branch to reopen and we have been working hard to achieve this as soon as possible. In the interim, alternative branches include Alma Avenue and Aqueduct.”

Adjustments will be made to the existing convenience store. There are internal steps in the shop but there is level access to where the Post Office will be located.

There will also be two Post Office counters alongside the retail counter.

There are parking bays on the road outside the shop and a large free car park opposite.