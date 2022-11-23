The Shropshire pubs where World Cup fans can claim a free pint if they have a certain surname

Greene King are offering a free pint if you have the same surname as one of the England or Wales players at the World Cup

Greene King is giving out free drinks to anyone who share a surname with any of the members of the two national squads.

Lucky customers will be able to grab a free pint, bottle of Ice Breaker Pale Ale or an alternative soft drink at more than 800 participating pubs.

In order to claim a free drink, customers will have to show their photo ID at the bar during a live game involving either of the two nations.

England will face USA on Friday, November 25 at 7pm, whilst Wales will face Iran on the same day at 10am.

Greene King pubs across the country are screening every England and Wales match in the tournament - including when they come up against each other in their final Group B match on Tuesday, November 29 at 7pm.

Chris Conchie, Head of Marketing for Greene King sport said: “Any international football tournament is a major event for fans, and since the success of the Lionesses earlier this year, all eyes are on the men’s teams this winter.

“This limited time offer is more than just a free drink, it’s a chance for us, as your home of pub sport, to provide the best environment for people to come and show their support right across the UK for our England and Wales stars as they pursue glory at the highest level of international football.”

Greene King pubs were drinkers can enjoy a free pint - if they have the correct surname are:

Gingerbread Man, Market Drayton

Oxon Priory, Shrewsbury

Priorslee, Telford

Two Henrys, Shrewsbury