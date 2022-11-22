A World War II helmet

A selling page on Ebay is proving a key tool for Severn Hospice to raise much-needed funds.

The set of Pokemon cards

It very much has a vintage theme. You could, for example, pick up a West Highland German Shepherd vintage ceramic figurine and 8" Narrowboat Barge ornament and a heritage Decoys hand-carved Mallard Duck by J B Garton.

You can also pick up a metal poster of Charlie Chaplin in the Kid, a vintage Cinderella coach and a 1940s art deco metal cigarette case.

There's a job lot of Pokemon cards including Jungle Flareon and Dark Flareon and, for fans of the monarchy, there are a raft of items.

A King George VI tea pot

Among them is a Queen Elizabeth 1953 Coronation cup plus a British Anchor vintage milk jug and sugar bowl from the Royal Coronation of George VI from 1937.

Ffion Seymour, Severn Hospice’s Ecommerce manager said: “Our supporters are so generous, and because of their kindness, we receive interesting and varied donations which we then sell on our eBay site.

"Last month we sold a Paddington Bear and an Aunt Lucy bear – both of which dated to the 1970s and both attracted great interest and sold for a good amount.

“We have also recently sold a full kilt suit and sporran, a ferret finder and box and a Steiff teddy bear for Prince Philip’s funeral.

“We have designer fashion, cameras and porcelain. Each item we receive is carefully photographed and researched before it is listed on our page."

Queen Elizabeth II Coronation mug

“Everything we sell in our eBay shop enables us to provide outstanding palliative care to local people living with incurable illness. We also have 30 high street shops which help add £1.5 million towards the care we provide.”