Sweet shop with a difference opens in Market Drayton

By David TooleyMarket DraytonBusinessPublished:

Business is looking sweet for Lynda Williams who has opened a tasty new shop with a difference.

NORTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 18/11/2022..Pics in Market Drayton at Momma Bears (a new Sweet Shop), and pictured is owner: Lynda Williams..
Lynda, 62, opened her Momma Bears business in Market Drayton, in October and is looking forward to providing locals with retro sweets and all kinds of decorative items in the run up to Christmas.

"Someone I worked with many years ago called me Momma Bear and it stuck," said Lynda who worked as an area manager in the sweet industry before branching out on her own.

Now happily installed in her small shop in Wilkinson Walk she's hoping that people will decide that it is important to have a little treat now and again even during the cost of living crisis.

"As long as I can tick over I will be happy," said Lynda. "I haven't got to rock the world."

"I am keeping my prices right down so everyone can afford a 50p bag of sweets every so often. I am worried about the cost of living but at the end of the day we have got to go on with life and we all want a treat."

As well as pineapple cubes, mint humbugs, lemon bon bons, pencil bites, white mice, chocolate fruits and rhubarb and custard bites, Lynda can buy other items in to satisfy demands. She also offers sugar free and vegetarian sweets as well as a natty selection of scarves, snoods, purses and items to decorate homes.

The shop is open from 10-4 Monday to Friday and 10-3 on Saturdays and Lynda can supply items for events.

People can contact Lynda at the shop or via the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/mommabearslocker

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county.

