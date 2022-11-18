Expansion plan for Welshpool's Coed y Dinas

The plan could generate 20 jobs at Coed y Dinas in Welshpool

The planning application has been lodged with Powys County Council planners by Christopher Lloyd who wants to build a commercial workshop, showroom, and associated works at Charlies Stores, Coed-y-Dinas.

The proposed building will be a rectangular single storey structure of with area of 1,323 square metres.

Agent, Richard Corbett of Roger Parry and partners explained the proposal in a design and access statement.

Mr Corbett said: “The proposed commercial building is set to create 20 new jobs and will allow the existing successful business to expand.

“The proposal is a development that will provide a modern commercial workshop and showroom on land at Charlies Stores.

“The site is already used as a well-established commercial premises selling agricultural and horticultural products.

“Due to growth, it is essential for the client to expand their existing successful business.”

Mr Corbett explained that the site is in the “northern part” of the complex with an existing workshop nearby.

Mr Corbett said: “The proposed building is of agricultural nature in appearance and will mirror the existing building on the site.

“It is considered that any visual impact would be minimal in this context.”

He added that the site is used to store machinery and the proposal would provide a “betterment” and improve it.

One of the issues with the proposal is that the River Severn flows nearby.

Mr Corbett says that this issue is dealt with by a Flood Consequence Assessment (FCA) which supports the application.

The FCA says: “The Coed y Dinas complex benefits from a privately constructed and maintained flood embankment.

“This limits the impact of flood water from the River Severn.

“The proposed workshop is therefore not considered to be at risk from the River Severn.

“There may be a risk for part of the associated infrastructure from the ordinary watercourse to the west.

“However, any possible flooding from the ordinary watercourse would likely be of shallow depth.”

The FCA concludes: “We therefore consider that the level of flood risk is acceptable and manageable, appropriate to the size and scope of the proposal.”

A decision on the application is expected by December 30.

Coed-y-Dinas was once a farm that produced meat for the Powis Castle estate.