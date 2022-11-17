Statement doesn't inspire confidence in growth, says Telford business

Bridge Cheese

Telford food processor Bridge Cheese has seen sales rises by £10m in the last year, despite ongoing challenges such as labour shortages.

The Stafford Park-based company supplies cheese products to food wholesalers and retailers across the UK.

And Managing director Michael Harte said: “We want to push forward.

"We have recently increased our production facility in Telford with the addition of a second line, but we need action around people, skills and exports just as much as fiscal measures."

Michael Harte

“We are planning for 2023/24 and today’s statement focused on tax increases to plug holes and not real investment for innovation and productivity which will only stall growth.