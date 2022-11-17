Notification Settings

Statement doesn't inspire confidence in growth, says Telford business

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

A Telford business has said while the autumn statement helps to steady the ship and provide some certainty for businesses it did not necessarily inspire confidence in growth.

Telford food processor Bridge Cheese has seen sales rises by £10m in the last year, despite ongoing challenges such as labour shortages.

The Stafford Park-based company supplies cheese products to food wholesalers and retailers across the UK.

And Managing director Michael Harte said: “We want to push forward.

"We have recently increased our production facility in Telford with the addition of a second line, but we need action around people, skills and exports just as much as fiscal measures."

Michael Harte

“We are planning for 2023/24 and today’s statement focused on tax increases to plug holes and not real investment for innovation and productivity which will only stall growth.

"We need a long-term plan for our sector, for exports, for skills and for our political leaders to have confidence that business will play its part in the process.”

