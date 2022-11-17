Shropshire families could be impacted by inheritance tax freeze

Jonathan Edwards

Jonathan Edwards, an Associate with Telford’s top ranked solicitors FBC Manby Bowdler, said rising inflation and the increase in property prices post-pandemic, meant the freeze was effectively a stealth tax on the hard-earned savings and assets of families in the county.

“Although not an explicit tax hike, in real terms the effect will be more families paying Inheritance Tax. We anticipate a flurry of enquiries about how people can better protect their assets for the next generation such as by using trusts or lifetime and charitable giving.