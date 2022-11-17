Lidl cashing in as profits quadruple with plans to open new stores

Caption: An impression of the proposed new Lidl store on Penn Road, Wolverhampton

Pre-tax profits reached £41.1 million in the year to February 28, surging 319 per cent from the £9.8 million posted the same time last year.

It also saw revenues edge up by 1.5 per cent, totalling £7.8 billion in the latest financial year, up from £7.7 billion the previous year.

The discounted chain opened 53 new stores over the year to February, bringing the total to 918 across Britain.

The store continues to look to open more branches across the West Midlands, with controversial plans to build on the site of current hotels in Penn Road, Wolverhampton, and Birmingham Road, Walsall.

Lidl, which was named the UK’s cheapest supermarket this month by The Grocer, stressed that it would continue to meet its promise to customers of offering the lowest prices in the market.

Over 770,000 more people shop with the supermarket each week compared with last year as people switch their shop to save money, Lidl said. That amounts to £58 million in total spending that shoppers have switched from traditional supermarkets, according to the research.

But Lidl cautioned that supply chain pressures have increased the risk of sufficiently meeting customer demand, and that there is “no assurance” that the issues will not worsen in the future, which could further increase costs.

The chain said it has been affected by labour shortages caused by Brexit and following the pandemic.

It also noted that it has seen a shift in consumer habits to more of a focus on healthy eating, which it said presents a risk as it needs to keep up with the trends and change its products to meet them.

The group recently increased its staff minimum wage, from £9.00 to £9.30 per hour outside London and £10.55 to £10.75 within the capital, which benefits 19,000 of its around 27,000 strong workforce.

UK Lidl boss Ryan McDonnell said he was “incredibly proud” of the performance.

“During this time, we’ve made further investments across all areas of our business, building even more stores and distribution centres, hiring more colleagues, increasing pay rates, investing in our British supplier base and contributing to the communities we operate in.