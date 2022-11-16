Telford firm's 'window of opportunity' advice to firms regarding long-term energy security

Mark Thompson

Mark Thompson, managing director of AceOn Group, pointed to a 'window of opportunity' for firms to tackle issues surrounding energy bills.

“Unfortunately, the Government’s plans to support businesses through the energy crisis will only provide temporary relief from the pain of rising energy costs," he said.

"However, what is does do is create a ‘window of opportunity’ to help Shropshire businesses make the changes required for their long-term energy security.

“As the Chamber of Commerce rightly points out, battery storage can be an effective means of reducing energy costs through peak shaving – charging it when tariffs are lower overnight for use in the day.

"Businesses and organisations can in many circumstances reduce their bills and even earn extra income simply by installing battery storage that can trade and support the Grid.

“However, to really bring down costs and to increase independence from the energy market and its price volatility, you need to think beyond short term fixes. An obvious longer term investment is to install solar panels combined with battery storage so businesses can generate and store free and green electricity.