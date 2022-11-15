'Truly exciting' - HMV's return to Shrewsbury embraced by centre boss

HMV is opening its new Shrewsbury store later this month

Kevin Lockwood, Centre Manager of The Darwin, said he "couldn’t be happier to welcome HMV and their team back to the centre".

And he added: "This is a truly exciting time for the centre. It doesn’t surprise me that past brands are keen to come back and embrace all the recent positive changes.

"The breadth of their offer is impressive, and the layout of the store is modern and spacious, enabling a successful shopping trip for all.”

The store will open on Wednesday, offering fans of pop culture a huge product range, while also creating nine new jobs in the area.

There will be more than 14,000 different products on offer and music fans will be able to browse 3,600 different vinyl albums and 2,800 different CDs.

The shop will also stock 4,650 films and TV shows on 4K Ultra HD, Blu Ray and DVD, as well as over 2,400 pop culture products and 325 different T-shirt designs.

All customers will be able to take advantage of the “hmv delivers” service, which allows customers to order any items not in store to be delivered direct to their door.

In addition, there will be discounts of up to half price on HMV’s range of turntables, and the first 25 customers to make a purchase will receive a free opening day goodie bag.

Local musicians and bands who want to get a gig experience in-store can contact staff for details on how to perform.

Stef Kozaciewicz, Store Manager, said: “We can’t wait to unveil our brand-new store in Shrewsbury after closing in January 2021 due to the redevelopment of the shopping centre.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming our customers back to the store with a brand-new range of fantastic products across, movies, music, pop culture and more.”