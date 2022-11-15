Team in place at new care home in Shrewsbury

The team at Oxbow Manor. Picture by Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix Ltd

Care UK has appointed Lindsey Quegan as Home Manager of its new home, Oxbow Manor, on Oteley Road, Shrewsbury, which opens in January.

“I am delighted to have been appointed as the home manager," she said. “Having the opportunity to help launch a brand-new care home, and create a welcoming, home-from-home environment for the residents, their families, and our team, is something I’m really looking forward to.

"I’m thrilled to be starting my new journey with Care UK and I am very excited about developing and supporting the new care team and ensuring residents live a happy and fulfilling lives.”

Debra Blatchford will take the position of Customer Relations Manager while Michelle Maiden will be Deputy Manager and Julie Bond will be Team Leader.