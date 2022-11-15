Notification Settings

Team in place at new care home in Shrewsbury

By Matthew PanterPublished:

A new care home in Shropshire has announced the appointment of its senior team.

The team at Oxbow Manor. Picture by Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix Ltd
Care UK has appointed Lindsey Quegan as Home Manager of its new home, Oxbow Manor, on Oteley Road, Shrewsbury, which opens in January.

“I am delighted to have been appointed as the home manager," she said. “Having the opportunity to help launch a brand-new care home, and create a welcoming, home-from-home environment for the residents, their families, and our team, is something I’m really looking forward to.

"I’m thrilled to be starting my new journey with Care UK and I am very excited about developing and supporting the new care team and ensuring residents live a happy and fulfilling lives.”

Debra Blatchford will take the position of Customer Relations Manager while Michelle Maiden will be Deputy Manager and Julie Bond will be Team Leader.

David Austin will complete the management team as Head of Maintenance.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

@MattPanterMedia

Features writer and news reporter covering Shropshire. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

