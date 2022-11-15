International standards accreditations opens the door to further success for Shropshire company

Mathew O'Loughlin is branching out into windows

Doors and window specialist Composite Doors 2 You was launched by Mathew O’Loughlin from his home but reached the point where the company outgrew two commercial premises and now occupies two units on the Heath Hill Industrial Estate in Dawley.

The company is now celebrating further success with the news that it has been awarded the ISO 9001 and 14001 Quality and Environmental International Standards in recognition of the outstanding service the firm provides.

Mr O’Loughlin said: “We are delighted to receive the accreditation – something which recognises our environmental commitment. Our overriding emphasis as a company is providing quality products and customer service whilst maintaining a watchful eye on any environmental impacts – something we believe in strongly.

“The award of ISO compliance standards provides clear recognition of our successful journey – but also serves to underpin our willingness to take on wider market opportunities as and when they present themselves.

“Our accreditation is very important to us and sets us apart from our competitors, showing we have the policies and procedures in place to keep up with the growing demand for our services.”

Mr O’Loughlin worked for a double glazing company before going it alone and setting up Composite Doors 2 You. He initially worked from home supplying doors on an online order basis – utilising his previous product and trade knowledge to good effect.

“I was having products delivered to my house but it got very busy very quickly,” he added. “It really did become crazy, so I moved to my first business premises but outgrew that, moved to a bigger one and outgrew that as well so now I currently have two premises opposite each other with a car park in the middle which include dedicated window and door display areas.

“I started off doing composite doors but then, a couple of years ago, I went into providing windows and doors for the retail and trade sides as well. The opportunity to expand on products opened the door to embracing the full range of UPVC windows, doors, composite doors, warmer roofs and allied products.

“My workforce increased by two, my father and a part-time office administrator, and now we have a team of four, including office manager Samantha and Leah, who is nearing completion of her Level 3 Business Administrator Apprenticeship.

“I began by supplying doors all over the country but have since scaled that back in order to provide a much more personal service. Now we only travel to within about an hour of Telford, allowing for a better connection with a growing client-base – and it’s going really well.

“We largely serve a loyal local customer base, both directly to the public and to the wider professional building and home improvement companies, so it’s very much a case of onwards and upwards!