New Turkish and English cafe opens in Shrewsbury with 'reasonable price' pledge

Pictured from left to right are: Ayshe Ozturk, Alev Aldogan, and Rabea Et, with Turkish Delight

Anatolia, in Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury, is the first of its kind in the area and has quickly become a breakfast hotspot for locals, serving traditional Turkish and English dishes, coffee, and cakes.

Opening on October 31, owner Ayshe Dzhemal Ozturk is 'delighted' at the opportunity to serve Shrewsbury and its residents with something new.

"I very much enjoy meeting customers and making them happy, it is such an exciting environment here, and it is lovely to see our guests enjoying themselves. I am very happy here."

Cake being served at Anatolia Cafe and Restaurant

Offering a varied menu of hot breakfasts, sandwiches, and baked goods, Anatolia says she has seen success since opening.

The mum-of-one added: "Currently, the cost of living crisis is affecting everyone, it is very hard. We care about our customers, and will always offer fresh, homemade food at a reasonable price. We truly hope our service can make people happy."

The cafe and restaurant is open every day from 9am to 3pm, and also offers vegetarian, vegan, halal, and non-halal options.

Guests have shared their experiences on Anatolia's Facebook page.

Teressa O'Brian wrote: "After our morning run, we popped in for breakfast. What can I say. Staff were lovely, the welcome warm and friendly. I had the Turkish breakfast which was well presented and delicious.