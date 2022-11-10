Powys business park will be boost for local economy

Abermule Business Park

Nine new units have been designed and created at Abermule Business Park on a greenfield site in the village between Welshpool and Newtown.

The park has now been handed over by the contractor with tenants moving in shortly to a number of the units, with others ready for other businesses to make use of the state-of-the-art sustainable facilities.

The site was acquired from the Welsh Government and Powys-based company SWG Group has been on site for ten months, creating the units and associated infrastructure.

Councillor Jake Berriman, Cabinet Member for a Connected Powys, said: “Having been earmarked for employment uses within the Local Development Plan for over 20 years, it is very exciting to see these new business units being provided in an area with strong demand for employment premises.

“The Abermule Business Park is a high-quality development which will positively contribute to the economy in Powys. The location will capitalise on the county’s main road and transport infrastructure, with the site also contributing towards the council’s climate change resilience through the use of renewable and low carbon energy sources.”

Jacqui Gough, director of SWG Group, added: “This business park has been a huge project for us and one we are delighted to deliver for the council and see come to fruition.

“The design and build process had many aspects to consider, and environmental sustainability was one of the critical elements.

“The business park is an effective and efficient facility, as sustainable as possible while taking into consideration the surrounding area and building on and increasing the native species planting on the site.”

"Our staff and contractors have worked hard to provide flexible options for business start-ups and local companies, boosting the local economy and improving local employment prospects.”

Each unit benefits from the ability to utilise electric vehicle charging infrastructure and their own kitchen and welfare facilities.