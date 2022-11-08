Hunt on for independent traders to join Shrewsbury Collective

Esteban Bridges inside the current DVD Megastore unit

The Collective independent traders’ gallery in Shrewsbury’s Darwin shopping centre has been successful since opening in December 2020.

It has helped several independent businesses open their first permanent ‘bricks and mortar’ stores by offering flexible leasing terms.

Now The Darwin is now looking for more independent businesses to take space inside The Collective.

Kevin Lockwood, Darwin Centre manager, said: “The Collective has become a true destination for people searching for something a little more unique in Shrewsbury.

"Having a full and varied offer has absolutely contributed to the success of the Collective, so we are very excited to find our next small, local businesses that we can support and nurture.”

Located on the lower floor of The Darwin, The Collective consists of a mix of independent brands such as Sydney’s Café, Buttercup Bookshop, Heavenly Brides, Tubeway Records, DVD Megastore, Bethany’s Boutique, Dada Oriental Thai, Meena Beauty Salon, Portofolio, and iRehab.

Estaban Bridges, owner of DVD Megastore and Buttercup Bookshop, said: “There’s no doubt that being in The Collective has enabled our growth to continue, resulting in us now moving to our own standalone store within the centre.

"The management team have always been so supportive of me – when we had to move shop location from the Pride Hill Centre they were very enthusiastic about the creation of The Collective, which is a wonderful incubator space for businesses.”