Catering team set up shop in Newport Indoor Market

Owner Dan Smith at the Flying Pig, which serves pastries and hot drinks.

The Flying Pig coffee shop has opened up in Newport Indoor Market to offer hot drinks and pastries.

The hope is that the new offering will help attract more visitors to the market, with seating available for those wanting to sit and have a drink.

It's the brainchild of Dan Smith and Clare Baxter, of the The Pastry Box.

As part of Smith & Baxter Catering, The Pastry Box also supplies independent restaurants, cafes, farm shops, butchers and bakeries with handmade goods.

Dan said: "We felt the market needed something, in terms of hot drinks and food, to help bring in more custom,.

"We decided to jump on it to help keep the market going.

In a lot of indoor markets, you can go in and get some hot food.

"We felt the market needed to modernise itself in that sense so we took it on ourselves to do it. It's going really well so far.