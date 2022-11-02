Notification Settings

Telford's hybrid workers are 'least stressed in country'

By David TooleyTelfordBusiness

Telford workers are the least stressed in the country about hybrid working, according to a study of messages on social media app Twitter.

Offices in Telford. Picture: Google
Offices in Telford. Picture: Google

Office printers firm Brother analysed 205,908 hybrid work-related geotagged tweets to find out where this relatively new way of working causes the most stress.

In Bolton, which was top of the stressed out hybrid worker list, more than 35 per cent of tweets showed stress.

But Telford propped up the list of 50 towns and cities in the UK with a stressed out percentage of 15.6 per cent.

The full study also highlights the pros and cons of hybrid working, along with seven top tips to help teams adapt: https://www.brother.co.uk/business-solutions/hybrid-working/where-does-hybrid-work-cause-the-most-stress#when-and-how

Business
News
Telford
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

