Telford's hybrid workers are 'least stressed in country'

Offices in Telford. Picture: Google

Office printers firm Brother analysed 205,908 hybrid work-related geotagged tweets to find out where this relatively new way of working causes the most stress.

In Bolton, which was top of the stressed out hybrid worker list, more than 35 per cent of tweets showed stress.

But Telford propped up the list of 50 towns and cities in the UK with a stressed out percentage of 15.6 per cent.