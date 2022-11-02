Notification Settings

Show home set to open at Telford development

By David Tooley

A housebuilder is set to open a show home at its new development in Telford.

The Woodlands- Plot 192 - The Beech Show Home
Jessup Partnerships, based at Cannock, in Staffordshire, says its show home called The Beech will be opening at The Woodlands development at Lightmoor Village.

The Beech style three bed home has an open plan kitchen/dining area taking the best of modern living and pairing it with a traditional exterior.

Downstairs, the three-bedroom home offers a large living area with French doors opening to the rear fenced and turfed garden, as well as a downstairs cloakroom.

The development, in Wellington Road, features a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom homes. Prices start from £255,000 for a three-bedroom home.

Lightmoor Village is a joint venture between Bournville Village Trust and Homes England.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

