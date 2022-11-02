Show home set to open at Telford development

The Woodlands- Plot 192 - The Beech Show Home

Jessup Partnerships, based at Cannock, in Staffordshire, says its show home called The Beech will be opening at The Woodlands development at Lightmoor Village.

The Beech style three bed home has an open plan kitchen/dining area taking the best of modern living and pairing it with a traditional exterior.

Downstairs, the three-bedroom home offers a large living area with French doors opening to the rear fenced and turfed garden, as well as a downstairs cloakroom.

The development, in Wellington Road, features a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom homes. Prices start from £255,000 for a three-bedroom home.