Oswestry firm EAS celebrates roll call of awards

EAS team

Honoured in seven major award schemes this year, Oswestry-based Robotic Process Automation (RPA) specialist Endpoint Automation Services (EAS) has achieved immense recognition this year across several levels, from respected leaders in the tech industry, to the health sector and wider notable business audiences.

Accolades bestowed upon the firm include winner of the Best Use of Robotics in Healthcare category in the Health Tech Digital Awards 2022, as well as securing finalist status in the Health Tech Awards 2022 (Best Health Tech Solution of the Year), the Supply Chain Excellence Awards 2022 (The Uniserve Digital Transformation), the Health Investor Awards 2022 (IT Innovator of the Year) and the Computing – Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2022 (Best Not-For-Profit Project).

On top of this, EAS has also been shortlisted for the 2022 Insider Media Made in the Midlands Digital Engineering/Technology Award, and for two categories in the West Midlands Business Masters 2022 (Fast Growth Business of the Year and Small Business of the Year).

Russell Lawrie, commercial director at EAS, said: “We have thorough systems in place to ensure we are always going above and beyond to meet, and more importantly, exceed customer expectations day in day out.

"We are honoured and extremely grateful for our work to be recognised on this scale, especially by such prestigious and hotly contested award schemes. We are immensely proud of these significant accolades, and eagerly anticipate the outcome of the remaining awards ceremonies at which winners are yet to be announced.”

EAS was founded in 2015 and produces intelligent software automation solutions to organisations nationally including, pharma and public health bodies (including the NHS), manufacturing industries, insurance, legal and higher education sectors.

Physical robots have already transformed the plant floor, and now software robots are transforming everything else. EAS’s automation drives efficiencies in R&D, operations, supply chain management, customer engagement, and employee productivity.

EAS specialises in producing RPA solutions, and with a background in complex IT and cloud automation, offer automated processing. Since establishing the business in 2015, EAS has achieved to date over £3 million in cost savings for its clients, through the development and deployment of software robots to replace manual, repetitive processes and freeing up valuable employee time to focus on more complex tasks.