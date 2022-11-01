Morris Property plumbs in new tenant at Telford's Access442

Russell Pengelly, Liz Lowe and Jack James

James Hargreaves Plumbing Supplies has opened a 5,020 sq ft new unit on Access442.

Established in 1923, the business has 69 branches across the UK and said it was attracted to the new site thanks to its high visibility and easy access to key road networks. The move is an expansion into the Telford market, as it grows its UK network.

The business has one of the largest and fastest moving product ranges in the industry.

Its new unit will house its extensive range of plumbing, boilers, underfloor heating and bathroom products.

Russell Pengelly, Telford branch manager, said: “The location and size of our new unit is ideal and we are looking forward to working in Telford and creating new jobs here.

“We have a spectacular showroom to help attract the trade and their customers, as well as all the stock on site that plumbers, builders, developers and gas fitters could ever need. This, along with the professional, friendly and competitive customer service we offer, we are confident we can become the ‘go to merchant’ for the trade in Telford.”