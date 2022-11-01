AceOn appoints two new directors to super-charge business growth

James Willets and Ania Frajfeld

Ania Frajfeld and James Willets have been promoted to director level in recognition of their hard work and dedication to helping AceOn develop and grow as a business over the past seven years.

Finance director Ania joined the company in 2015. She oversees the company’s financials and HR functions and has successfully implemented more efficient systems to make the accounts and people sides of the business run more smoothly. Ania recently gained her Professional Diploma in Accounting with the company’s full support and she is keen to develop herself further with the new opportunities becoming a director offers.

Ania said: “I’m really excited to be taking this next step at AceOn. Joining the company all those years ago has been a very positive experience for me, and the promotion to finance director shows how much AceOn values me, my work and the contribution I make to its success. It will be demanding, stepping up to director level, but I have a great team around me at AceOn, and I look forward to seeing what new challenges lie ahead.”

James officially joined AceOn in 2017 but worked with the company before then on an innovative project with Faradion to develop sodium ion battery cells. As technical director, James’ role is varied, ranging from overseeing the design and delivery of standard and bespoke electronic and power solutions, to advising customers and training apprentices in the latest battery technology and battery management systems (BMS). In his new role, James will be working on introducing some of the latest automated manufacturing techniques and helping to grow AceOn’s range of off-grid product solutions.

James said: “I’m really passionate about the development of off-grid technologies, such as next generation solar charging devices, so I’m looking forward to working more closely with our managing director on bringing them to the fore in my new position. I’ll also be working on projects to prolong battery life and develop new solutions for equipment traditionally powered by fossil fuels. It’s exciting work, and I’m grateful to be part of a team who are directly taking on climate change by offering ideas and products that can work alongside or replace traditional combustion engines.”

Managing director Mark Thompson is delighted to have two new recruits for the senior team and believes it shows the path of progression which exists at the company for those who want to follow it.

Mark said: “I’m really pleased that we could recognise and reward Ania, who has streamlined our accounts procedures to keep the business in a healthy, financial condition and who continues to champion our people in her HR role, and James who brings to life the future technology ideas that no-one’s even thought of yet. They have both contributed massively to our success over the years and they thoroughly deserve their promotions.

“The company is growing rapidly as the market for renewable energy and battery solutions expands at an incredible rate, but we are a family business at our core and we never lose sight of the fact that success comes from our people and what they deliver every day for AceOn. For those who want to grow with us, we will always ensure there are opportunities for them to develop their knowledge and experience.”