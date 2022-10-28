Notification Settings

Works begins on new airport security area

By John Corser

Work has started on Birmingham Airport’s new security screening area.

An artist's impression of how the departures area will look
An artist's impression of how the departures area will look

The new facility, being built within the existing terminal building, will result in a speedier, simpler pre-flight security screening process for customers.

The Government requires all airports to be compliant with new standards by June 1, 2024, which is the completion deadline for the project which involves a total investment of more than £20 million.

“We are seizing this as an opportunity to improve our operation and, crucially, the customer experience we offer at BHX,” said Al Titterington, Terminal Operations Director for Birmingham Airport.

“Installing our next-generation security system will deliver a speedier and simpler pre-flight screening process capable of serving significantly more passengers per hour at peak times.”

In its master plan published in 2018, th airport outlined its aspiration to grow customer volumes from 12 million a year (pre-pandemic) to 18m a year by 2033.

The new and improved security screening area supports growth up to 18m passengers a year and beyond.

The airport’s contractors, Tilbury Douglas, began work on Tuesday.

Initial steps include setting up site compounds before moving ahead with the project itself.

In recent weeks, the airport’s landside Burger King and Frankie & Benny’s eateries have closed to accommodate the new screening area.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

