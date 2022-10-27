Revenue up 24pc for Inchcape for latest quarter

It achieved £2.1 billion in the three months to the end of September.
For the whole of 2022 it expects adjusted pre-tax profit from continuing operations towards the top end, or slightly above, its previous guidance of£350 million to £370m
Chief executive Duncan Tait said the group had delivered another strong performance in.
It achieved double-digit organic growth in both distribution, underpinned by higher vehicle volumes, and in retail.
"We continue to see robust demand for vehicles, with record order books across many of our markets, and expect a gradual improvement in vehicle supply. The combination of the strength of Inchcape's business model and geographically diverse footprint means we are well placed to navigate the current macroeconomic climate," he added.