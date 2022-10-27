Much Wenlock's Calum makes rise from apprentice to regional leader

Calum Madden

Calum Madden, who started his career in the construction industry as a teenage apprentice 12 years ago, has been named regional head of build at Vistry Mercia, just four years after joining the company as a site manager.

The 28-year-old, who lives in Much Wenlock and captained Bridgnorth RFC at rugby, was put in charge of building Bovis Homes properties at Marbury Meadows in Wrenbury in 2018.

And he said that played a key role in his current success.

“After I proved myself there, I was put in charge of Silver Acres in Kidderminster where I was site manager from start to finish," Calum said.

“I was made area build manager in 2020 and was lucky enough to be offered the position as regional head of build, which I see as a natural progression and just reward for my dedication and commitment to the job.

"I joined the industry just weeks after leaving school as an apprentice steel erector but I always had big plans for the future.

“I may have hung up my boots as captain of Bridgnorth Rugby FC’s first team a couple of years ago to concentrate on work, but I still see myself as a leader off the pitch. I have a lot of people looking to me for decisions and you have to be able to recognise when to talk and when to listen.”

Vistry Group incorporates Bovis Homes, Linden Homes and Vistry Partnerships and Calum now finds himself in charge of team of up to 80 staff.

He said: “There is lot going on here at Vistry Mercia and I have to oversee all nine developments to ensure that all the site staff and trades people have the working environment, tools and materials they need to hit their build targets.

"As has been the case across the industry recently, we have encountered issues with materials so have had to find alternative suppliers to make sure we can stay on track and, most importantly, deliver the new homes on time to our customers.

“Vistry is a great company to work for because you get all the support and encouragement you need to succeed. With that kind of backing, I intend to go as far as I can and, who knows, maybe one day I could get to be regional chairman.