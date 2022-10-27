Meet the Telford 'cereal entrepreneur' on a mission to help environment

Hammond, with his products.

Hammond Brown, of Telford, has been mixing his own muesli for years after failing to find a suitable one he liked in shops.

He has now launched his own brand after completing a start up course with business consultants Good2Great of Bridgnorth.

“I was dissatisfied with the quality of the mainstream muesli available in supermarkets," said Hammond, who has had previous careers and a vet and genealogist.

"I enjoyed making my own so much that I decided to produce it so that other people could enjoy its healthy benefits."

He says he has ensured that Hammonds Foods is as sustainable as possible by using local ingredients and plastic free, recyclable and compostable packaging.

“We also recycle the wooden pallets on which our ingredients are delivered by giving them to Hedgerow Honey who use them to sit their beehives on, making them easier to move and enabling the bees to pollinate a greater area,” Hammond added.

Every 650g box of Hammonds muesli also comes with a free packet of wildflower seeds which can be sown to support bees and other pollinators such as butterflies and hover flies.

Hammond thanked Good2Great for giving him the confidence to start his new enterprise.

“The Good2Great Start up programme gave me the tools to confidently launch Hammonds Foods," he added. "The support and encouragement that I received from the team, as well as other entrepreneurs, was indispensable."