Motor dealer Greenhous opens new Shrewsbury site

Greenhous Shrewsbury opening with Sir Stirling Moss in 1995

The site on Featherbed Lane will replace the current Greenhous Shrewsbury Vauxhall site on Old Potts Way.

Richard Potts, director and general manager at Greenhous Shrewsbury, said: “After 28 years on Old Potts Way, we’re very excited to be moving to our new home on Featherbed Lane. We pride ourselves on delivering the highest levels of customer service and our new site will allow us to do exactly that, with more space and more facilities for our customers.

“We remember relocating this operation to Old Potts way in 1994, moving the first vehicles onto the then new sales display, with the official press opening being with Sir Stirling Moss OBE in January 1995.”

The new site will present customers with a one-stop-shop car experience, including a large range of used cars and vans, Vauxhall approved servicing, repair and maintenance and MOT. The new site will also benefit from improved parking availability and electric charging points.

Richard added: “Our new location is strategically located in Shrewsbury, just off the A49 and A53, between B&Q and next-door to Greenhous Nissan. We can’t wait to welcome our customers through the doors.”