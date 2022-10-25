Education company completes letting of new premises in Shrewsbury

Siobhan Williams and Jo Garner from Reach for Inclusion at the Reach Learning Centre

Reach for Inclusion Ltd is using the property at Unit D at 38 Vanguard Way – which it has named the Reach Learning Centre – as a training centre.

Jo Garner, director of Reach for Inclusion, said: “We are happy with the building and it suits our needs really well.

“We now have three training rooms for our young people, kitchen facilities, office facilities and a reception area.

“We are now making local links with all the businesses around us, so this is an ideal location for us."

Arranged over two floors, which extends in total to 2,494 sq ft, the property provide spacious and versatile accommodation.

It features open plan and individual office/training areas finished to a high standard.

The letting of the property, which also benefits from generous on-site car parking, was handled by Towler Shaw Roberts.

TSR’s Toby Shaw added: “The premises, which occupy a prominent location at the popular Vanguard Trade Park, has been converted and adapted to provide well-appointed offices and training facilities.

“We were delighted to agree a letting with Reach for Inclusion before the property actually went on the market after it was identified as being perfect for their requirements.

“The company have moved into their new premises and we wish Jo Garner and her team every success at Vanguard Way.”

Reach for Inclusion support schools with all aspects of inclusion.