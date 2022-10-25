Charlotte Davies, the former finance manager at Pave Aways Building Contractors, has been promoted to the newly-created role of finance director.
She will sit on the senior management board and work alongside managing director Steven Owen, commercial director Victoria Lawson and construction director Jamie Evans to play a pivotal role in steering the firm’s development plans.
Charlie joined Pave Aways in 2016 and holds a CIMA diploma in management accounting. She is working towards becoming a chartered global management accountant.
Managing director Steven said: “This is a key move for Pave Aways and Charlie’s expertise will inform our short and long-term strategies for a sustainable future for the business. We have a healthy order book and our financial position is strong and this is an exciting new era for us. Charlie’s dedication to Pave Aways and our team is second to none and we’re delighted to welcome her to the senior management team.”
The Knockin-based firm works on a wide variety of developments in Shropshire and Wales from residential schemes to multi-million pound new build and refurbishment projects. Clients include health and hospital trusts, local authorities and schools.