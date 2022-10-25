Barbers Estate Agents are pride of Shropshire after landing top awards

Richard with the awards

Barbers Estate Agents received gold, silver, bronze and three 'Best in County' awards at the prestigious ESTAS Customer Service Awards for 2022.

The awards are sponsored by Coadjute, the biggest awards in the UK property industry and winners were announced at Grosvenor House in London in an event hosted by TV property presenter Phil Spencer in front of a sell-out 1,200 guests.

Gail Furnival and Richard Heath, Directors of Barbers Estate Agents in Market Drayton, were thrilled with the success.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised in this year’s ESTAS," they said. "It means so much to us as we know

it’s our customers who have judged our performance.

"We take our levels of customer service very seriously because we know clients have a choice. We have always been very proud of our personal service and this proves we are delivering what we promise."

Now in their 19th year the awards, which are powered by ESTAS own customer review platform, recognise the best estate and letting agents for customer service based on ratings from clients who have been through the whole moving experience with an agent.

This year’s results were calculated from over 200,000 customer review ratings.

TV presenter Spencer, who has hosted The ESTAS every year since their inception in 2003, said: “I’ve said it many times but the work of agents, conveyancers and brokers is vastly underrated by the general public and its only when clients go through the process that they understand the effort, complexity and hard work that goes into your job."

Ben Marley, Commercial Director at The ESTAS said “When we started we wanted to create a set of property awards which were completely pure, where winners were selected solely on customer service ratings from actual transactions.