Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Revenue drops for Luceco in latest quarter

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

Lighting products maker Luceco saw revenue fall 11 per cent in the third quarter of its financial year.

Revenue drops for Luceco in latest quarter

It was 14 per cent higher than in the same quarter in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

The Telford-based group also supplies wiring accessories, electric vehicle chargers and portable power products.

For the three months to the end of September the group traded in line with expectations.

It said that its order book now suggests that distributor customers will de-stock faster in the final quarter than originally expected, resulting in adjusted operating profit for 2022 in the range of £20 million to 22m, which is below previous estimates. /

Luceco said demand from the UK DIY market continued to slow in the three months as expected.

Demand from professionals remains stronger than from consumers, particularly for non-residential LED lighting projects.

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News