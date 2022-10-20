Revenue drops for Luceco in latest quarter

It was 14 per cent higher than in the same quarter in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

The Telford-based group also supplies wiring accessories, electric vehicle chargers and portable power products.

For the three months to the end of September the group traded in line with expectations.

It said that its order book now suggests that distributor customers will de-stock faster in the final quarter than originally expected, resulting in adjusted operating profit for 2022 in the range of £20 million to 22m, which is below previous estimates. /

Luceco said demand from the UK DIY market continued to slow in the three months as expected.