New airline recruiting cabin crew for Birmingham to Amritsar flights

Hans Airways, a new airline is recruiting for cabin crew

Hans Airways, a brand new airline is planning to run regular flights from Birmingham to Amritsar, which is in the Northwestern state of Punjab, India.

Recruitment has begun for cabin crew, with 20 roles available according to the job listing.

The company is welcoming applicants to apply for their advertised roles, but they do have a list of mandatory requirements, and these are:

Candidate must be aged 18 or over at the time of application

Must be minimum 5ft2", maximum 6ft2"

Fluent in both spoken and written English, Punjabi, Hindi (desirable) and Gujarati (desirable)

Be willing and able to spend periods of time away from home

Conduct stand-by duties within 90 minutes of Birmingham Airport

The job listing states that full training will be provided, and those interested should apply by emailing: ccrecruitment@hansairways.com.

Hans Airways is the UK’s newest hybrid, long-haul airline venture, with several board members joining with vast experience of working in the aviation industry.

Seema Verma, Sales Manager UK for Hans Airways said: "Delivering and building relationships is crucial in such a people focused business and the culture of Hans Airways, which is positioning as a community airline, has that at its heart. This is why I was so pleased to join their management team."

The aircraft that will be used for the flights is an Airbus A330-200, with 298 seats available, split into two cabin classes.

274 seats will be available in their economy (called 'Anand'), and 24 seats will be on offer in their premium economy class (called 'Anand Plus').

The company states that it will be ready to commence flying within a month of the formal award of its UK Air Operator’s Certificate from the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

It submitted its UK AOC application in March 2020, following extensive discussions with the UK Civil Aviation Authority and Department for Transport.

On the company's website, it states that it is planning to launch its passenger operations in 2022, and with recruitment started, flights could soon be jetting off.

Hans Airways has moved into a new dedicated office at Birmingham Airport / National Exhibition Centre ahead of the start of revenue air services.