Digital agency Ascendancy takes on third apprentice in a year

Dan Di Donato

Dan Di Donato, 26, from Wellington, started at Newport-based Ascendancy in early August and is eagerly embracing the opportunity of working in digital marketing, seeing his apprenticeship as a vital step on the career ladder.

Helen Culshaw, Ascendancy director, said: “We strongly believe in growing and nurturing young talent from the ground up – providing them with the platform to develop and progress into future successful careers.

“Dan is the third apprentice we have taken on at Ascendancy within the last year which demonstrates our commitment to giving youth a chance. We find that if young people are presented with the opportunity and sight of an end goal, they are only too willing to accept and make the most of it.

“We work closely with SBC Training based in Shrewsbury on the apprenticeship programme and are very happy with the relationship we have with them – I actually deliver some of the training there and am well aware of the positive impact the programme is having on young people and employers.”

Dan said: “I have already learnt a lot in the short time I have been at Ascendancy – there is a lot of information to take in. I’ve been involved in a number of things like Google Ads, Facebook Ads and have been doing some blog writing. I also went on a Google Ads beginner’s course, presented by Helen, which was very informative.

“I am looking forward to a range of things as my apprenticeship unfolds, being involved in the whole digital marketing experience, learning as much as I can.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work at Ascendancy, helping me to take the first step into digital marketing and take my first steps on the career ladder. The team at Ascendancy is very welcoming, the offices are amazing and it’s a great environment to be working in.”

Tiffany Walsgrove, of training provider SBC, added: “SBC Training has worked closely with Ascendancy to provide their apprenticeships for a few years now.