Council confirms it will not bid to be Government 'Investment Zone'

Councillor Dean Carroll said the 'current iteration' of Investment Zones was not a fit for Shropshire

Following its recent announcement of plans to create investment zones around the country, the Government invited Mayoral Combined Authorities (MCA) and Upper Tier Local Authorities (UTLA) in England to submit expressions of interest in introducing one in their area.

In a statement Shropshire Council’s Cabinet said it has agreed that the council will not be submitting a bid for an investment zone, "in this round".

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said that they don't believe the current plan for investment zones would work in Shropshire.

He said: "Whilst we recognise the value that these Investment Zones will have in some parts of the country, we have always been clear that both locally and nationally, a ‘one size fits all’ policy will not work. Given the local circumstances specific to Shropshire we do not believe that the current iteration of Investment Zones would be a good fit for Shropshire.

“We have our own Economic Growth Strategy, backed up by the emerging Local Plan which has been developed alongside the aspirations of the people of Shropshire.