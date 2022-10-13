Boost for Newport High Street with the opening of a chic new boutique

Sara-Jane Brettle, left and Michelle Walshoutside Oh Sew Blue Sky. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council.

Oh Sew Blue Sky has added a new string to its bow after opening up to customers on Newport High Street.

The store offers local handicraft products, shabby chic home interiors and a selection of fabrics for sewers.

It has opened up in the town centre as a retail outlet and a craft events venue – but also continues to offer online shopping.

Co-owners Michelle Walsh and Sara-Jane Brettle expanded their offerings thanks to a £9,250 Pride in Our High Street grant, from Telford & Wrekin Council.

Michelle said: “Opening on the high street in Newport now means we have three distinct offerings – a high street retail outlet, an events venue and our online service.

“We’re delighted with the new premises because although online shopping is popular, with the products we offer many customers prefer to see and touch them before buying.

"But we’ll still be retaining a strong online presence for those that want to continue buying online.

“Our craft events will also help us to drive product sales as a number of the techniques we demonstrate will use products from the shop such as paint and fabric.”

Oh Sew Blue Sky has recently become an approved stockist for Frenchic Paint who have an exclusivity clause meaning anyone who wants to buy these products will need to visit Newport.

The business is also focusing on a more environmentally driven approach with its shabby chic style and country cottage offering.

Sarah-Jane said: “We believe we can increase footfall in Newport High Street with our individual ideas and beautiful, welcoming boutique.

“Our home décor items are hand-picked, pretty home interiors which are vintage styled or shabby chic.

“Products are affordable, unique and very different to that of our competitors and we want to keep things as local as possible and support businesses on our doorstep.