Packaging firm takes top title at Powys Business Awards

Powys Business of the Year 2022 winners, Wipak UK Ltd, from Welshpool. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography.

Wipak UK Ltd, based at the town’s Buttington Cross Enterprise Park, collected the coveted overall award, sponsored by Powys County Council, at the Powys Business Awards 2022 held at Dering Lines, Brecon.

The company, which makes sophisticated, high barrier packaging films for preserving and protecting food products, also won the People Development Award, sponsored by NPTC Group of Colleges.

Wipak UK Ltd, which has a turnover approaching £30 million and 107 employees, says its workforce is playing a key role in its mission to become the most sustainable flexible packaging supplier in the world and achieve carbon neutrality by 2025.

Following a comprehensive training programme for operators on the new machinery, it says several exciting new products have been developed, including an advanced, low carbon footprint aluminium butter wrap for a new market.

The company achieved Investors in People Silver Accreditation in 2019 and is going for Gold Accreditation later this year.

Responding to the award announcement, managing director Andrew Newbold said: “This is an amazing honour. What I like about this award is that it’s about all our employees, not just one person or one product.

“We have won it because of what they have achieved collectively, embracing the development plan."

The judges said: “Wipak has a strong leader, has invested in local people and put them at the heart of the company. They are making a positive environmental contribution by taking decisive action and challenging traditional methods."

Showcasing the diverse range of successful enterprises in the county, Powys Business Awards are organised by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group (MWMG) with support from sponsors.

Richard Glover-Davies, won the Entrepreneurship Award, sponsored by the Welsh Government, with his companies Gloversure and Montgomeryshire Homes Ltd, Welshpool, with Montgomeryshire Homes taking the Small Business Award.

There was more success for Welshpool, as Morland UK won The Growth Award and Nomadic Washrooms, based in Forden, was announced as winners of the Start-up Business Award, sponsored by EvaBuild.

Businesses in Crickhowell also collected two awards. PM Training and Assessing Ltd won the Micro Business Award and The Cellar Drinks Company won the Small Business Growth Award.

One of the biggest cheers of the night was reserved for The Game Change Project CIC, which works with disengaged young people from a farm base in Aberhafesp, near Newtown. The company won the Social Enterprise/Charity Award.

Newtown’s biggest employer, Nidec – Control Techniques, received the Technology & Innovation Award, for the invention of a AC micro drive complete with a revolutionary app that is operated from a smart phone.