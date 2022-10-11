New JTL training centre now open in Telford

JTL centre in Telford

The centre was built to specialise in electrical engineering apprenticeships and now looks to widely offer these apprenticeships in tandem with local employers in the area.

Local businesses will be invited to the centre on Thursday, October 20 to tour the new centre and find out more about the benefits of taking on an apprentice.

Over the duration of their four-year apprenticeship, electrical engineering apprentices will develop the necessary skills to conduct any work that involves the installation, maintenance and repair of electrical systems in industrial, commercial and domestic environments.

The centre is located on the outskirts of Telford and offers public transport links as well as a modern, industry-standard electrical workshop and classroom. Additionally, a flexible day release training pattern has been made available to allow learners to better fit their learning around their work.

Joseph Lo, centre manager at Telford, said: “We are thrilled to have opened our new training centre here in Telford. We’re now looking to welcome new apprentices through the doors and demonstrate to them the true potential of a career in the electrical engineering trade.”