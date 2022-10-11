Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New JTL training centre now open in Telford

By James PughTelfordBusinessPublished:

JTL, an apprenticeship provider in England and Wales, has begun a recruitment drive for potential learners after recently opening its new training centre on Bridge Street in Telford.

JTL centre in Telford
JTL centre in Telford

The centre was built to specialise in electrical engineering apprenticeships and now looks to widely offer these apprenticeships in tandem with local employers in the area.

Local businesses will be invited to the centre on Thursday, October 20 to tour the new centre and find out more about the benefits of taking on an apprentice.

Over the duration of their four-year apprenticeship, electrical engineering apprentices will develop the necessary skills to conduct any work that involves the installation, maintenance and repair of electrical systems in industrial, commercial and domestic environments.

The centre is located on the outskirts of Telford and offers public transport links as well as a modern, industry-standard electrical workshop and classroom. Additionally, a flexible day release training pattern has been made available to allow learners to better fit their learning around their work.

Joseph Lo, centre manager at Telford, said: “We are thrilled to have opened our new training centre here in Telford. We’re now looking to welcome new apprentices through the doors and demonstrate to them the true potential of a career in the electrical engineering trade.”

The Telford centre now joins JTL’s network of not-for-profit training centres across England and Wales. From these locations, JTL manages the apprenticeship process by placing learners with a local employer, as well as providing them with a dedicated training officer and a free toolkit.

Business
News
Education
Telford
Local Hubs
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News