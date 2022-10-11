Gi Group Holding acquires Telford-based recruitment Encore Personnel

Active for more than 20 years, Encore operates through 11 branches plus 22 managed service sites, including in Telford, offering temporary and permanent recruitment solutions to clients across the UK.
“It was always my preference that should Encore be acquired it would be by a world-class recruitment leader in our sector, that shared our vision and cultural values, I am pleased to say this is very evident with Gi Group Holding,” said Pete Taylor, managing director of Encore Personnel.
Stefano Colli-Lanzi, CEO and president of the Gi Group, said: “This latest acquisition allows us to consolidate our position as a leading provider of recruitment services to the UK’s driving, industrial, and manufacturing sectors. It will enable us to become even more competitive and in turn, strengthens our position as a global player in the recruitment sector.”