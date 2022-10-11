Gi Group Holding acquires Telford-based recruitment Encore Personnel

Pete Taylor, managing director of Encore Personnel

Active for more than 20 years, Encore operates through 11 branches plus 22 managed service sites, including in Telford, offering temporary and permanent recruitment solutions to clients across the UK.

“It was always my preference that should Encore be acquired it would be by a world-class recruitment leader in our sector, that shared our vision and cultural values, I am pleased to say this is very evident with Gi Group Holding,” said Pete Taylor, managing director of Encore Personnel.