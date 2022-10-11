Expanding Market Drayton business park will house over 300 jobs

Aerial image of Tern Valley Business Park

The third phase of Tern Valley Business Park has already attracted interest from new and expanding businesses across Shropshire and its surrounding counties.

Developed by Shropshire Council and construction partner Redstart, the business park will welcome new tenants who have decided to invest in Shropshire, its people and economy this autumn.

The site, adjacent to dairy giant Muller, has been designed specifically for start-up and expanding businesses, and has received commercial interest for its desirable location on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border. Shropshire Council says that when full it will house over 300 jobs.

The business park has attracted commercial tenants from a wide range of industries such as manufacturing, health food, pet food supplies, charitable organisations and automotive specialists.

Each of the business units have been built to BREEAM 'very good' status – an evaluative assessment which benchmarks developments across categories based on its sustainable value, e.g. energy, water, pollution, waste and materials. Tenants can also benefit from fully serviced superfast fibre broadband from local suppliers.

John Gwilliam, from Redstart Construction, said: “Tern Valley was the first time we have ventured into this market, and it has been a complete success story for all those involved.

"The units have proved easy to fill, and many of our sales have derived from word-of-mouth networking or by prospective tenants driving past us and seeing the attractive business units available.

“The park has not only received interest from businesses within the immediate locality, but also from wider areas such as Cheshire, Wrexham and North Wales, Stoke on Trent and the West Midlands. Working with Shropshire Council has been a very enjoyable experience across all three phases of the project.”

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for growth and regeneration, added: “This is one of three major business park development programmes happening across Shropshire.

"We want to spread the word about the commercial opportunities the county has to offer, and the desirable history, heritage and lifestyle Shropshire can contribute to employees’ lives.