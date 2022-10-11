Notification Settings

Car dealer launches new showroom in Shrewsbury

By James Pugh

A motor dealer has launched a new showroom in Shrewsbury.

Faintree Seat and Cupra Shrewsbury

Faintree Seat and Cupra Shrewsbury has opened at Battlefield Enterprise Park.

With over 45 years’ experience in the motor trade, Faintree previously specialised in Skoda cars.

Inside the dealership

The new showroom displays nine Seat and Cupra models and features a modern waiting area for clients.

There is also a six-bay workshop, used car display of up to 60 used vehicles, customer parking of over 50 bays, five EV charging bays, and two disability parking bays.

Initially employing 15 new staff, the dealer said there will be further opportunities to expand with the business.

The business is also an approved Skoda servicing and warranty repair centre.

James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

