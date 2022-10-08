Money for Nothing: Whitchurch gift and interiors shop features on BBC programme

The piece of furniture made from old Victorian floorboards which featured in the programme

Homefolk, based at 24 High Street, Whitchurch, and run by Lucy Young and her mum, Marie Burness, featured in the programme last month.

The programme sees entrepreneur Sarah Moore save things from being dumped and transforms them into valuable pieces, making money for people who had no idea there was cash to be made from their trash.

Lucy said: "It is a great programme for upcycling enthusiasts, but also really relevant in today's throwaway society.

"I was a little nervous about seeing myself on TV - it's not something you get to see everyday - and of course filming was done months and months ago.But actually, I'm really pleased with how the shop looked and the final footage.

"We're on Series 13, Episode 3, and we purchased a sideboard/record player store for the shop that was made from old Victorian floorboards pulled up that someone was going to throw out. The designer, Kris Mutter who owns Low Recycled, turned it into a thing of beauty.

"It's an amazing piece of furniture and you can really see the craftsmanship that has gone into making it.

"When we saw the unit offered for sale, we just knew we needed to have it for displaying items in the store.

"We were already looking for something for that space – it needed to have multiple surfaces for displaying our homeware accessories and gift – and Kris's sideboard unit ticked all the boxes, whilst also fitting perfectly with our interior decor."