The Curlimals are proving a popular product

Golden Bear has revealed its award-winning interactive soft toy range Curlimals will launch in 29 countries across the world over the next 12 months.

Curlimals will launch in America and Canada after the company signed a distribution deal with US firm Basic Fun.

Golder Bear is also selling the product across other continents, with distribution partners in France, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Hungary, the Baltics, the Nordics, the Benelux market, Poland, the Middle East, Ukraine, Italy and Iberia.

The interactive woodland animals are aimed at children aged 3-6 and were designed by the Golden Bear creative team at the company’s offices in Hortonwood, Telford.

They have recently scooped several toy industry awards including the Right Start Awards and Independent Toy Awards.

Barry Hughes, MD of Golden Bear, said: “We had a fantastic reception to the launch of Curlimals and we are extremely excited to replicate that success abroad.

"Since announcing our North American partnership we have also signed deals in Latin America and Japan.

"This will allow these partners to find the best-in-class distributors for those markets.

"We are now actively seeking partners for Germany, Balkans, South Africa, India, and Israel.”

The three Curlimals – Higgle the hedgehog, Bibi the bunny, and Blue the badger – are adorable woodland creatures that respond to touch with over 50 sounds and reactions.

They respond by talking, giggling and sneezing, and each has their own sounds and phrases reflecting their individual personalities. When they are tired, they curl up into a cute ball and snore softly but pet them again and they wake up ready to play again.