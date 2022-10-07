Shrewsbury business gets match ready with sponsorship of tennis event

David Lancaster and Gareth Lay of Atchams

Atchams is one of the sponsors at the event which takes place at The Shrewsbury Club later this month and will see leading international and British tennis players compete in what will be the biggest women's indoor tennis event in the UK this year.

David Lancaster, director at Atchams, said: "We’re absolutely thrilled to be one of the sponsors at the ITF World Tennis Tour this year. The event is a real highlight in Shropshire's sporting calendar and we're looking forward to watching leading British talent on our doorstep.”

The likes of Harriet Dart and Katie Boulter are set to hit the Shrewsbury court as part of the tournament which will be covered live across numerous online live stream channels where similar events reach audiences of a quarter of a million.

This festival style tennis event is co-organised by the LTA, The Shrewsbury Club and Shropshire Festivals.

Managing director at The Shrewsbury Club, Dave Courteen, said he was excited to have the firm on board.

“We want to thank Atchams for their incredible generosity sponsoring this highly-anticipated event,” he said.

“Shrewsbury has been holding tennis events for the past 15 years and it is only because of the support we get from businesses like Atchams that this has been possible.

“We’re proud to bring such a prestigious event to Shropshire which gives everyone the chance to watch world class tennis on their doorstep,” Dave added.

Atchams is an independent firm of chartered surveyors based in Shrewsbury which provides advice on all types of rural and residential property.

With a combined 35 years of experience, directors David Lancaster and Gareth Lay have specialist knowledge in estate management, landlord and tenant, valuations, utilities work including access and rights over land.

Other sponsors include headline sponsor Budgen Motors as well as PR agency ROUS+, Ellesmere College and solicitors Aaron & Partners.