Search is on for senior football fans who witnessed England’s 1966 victory – with free food and drink offer

Sir Geoff Hurst has launched the promotion

The Greene King chain is calling on fans to share their memories of England’s 1966 victory to be in with a chance of winning.

Football fans aged 66 and over can win free food and drink during the World Cup.

The search is on for fans who witnessed England’s historic triumph 56 years ago.

For a chance of winning, Greene King are calling on guests to enter themselves or nominate a worthy friend or relative by visiting greeneking-pubs.co.uk/worldcupcompetition and selecting their local Greene King sports pub and completing the entry form by the end of October.

Winners will be appointed the official lucky fan in their local Greene King sports pub, receiving a £100 gift card to fuel them through the winter tournament.

They will also be issued with a framed certificate as a keepsake and celebration for their ongoing support of the England team.

Sir Geoff Hurst, who scored a hat-trick when England beat West Germany in the final, said: “The World Cup is so much more than a football tournament, it’s a moment that unites the country and brings together friends and families in support of our team.

“This competition is a special thank you to reward fans from 1966, letting them enjoy the 2022 World Cup in style at their local Greene King sports pub – plus they may just be the lucky charm we need to see us back to glory."

Chris Conchie, marketing controller for Greene King Sports said: “The World Cup always brings excitement levels to fever pitch, and we can’t wait to welcome fans through our doors across the country to show their support for England.