Müller says 'thank you' to Market Drayton after 30 years of making yoghurt in north Shropshire

Pam Walgate celebrates 30 years of Muller

Residents of Market Drayton have been the first to try Müller’s new product, after a stand was set up under The Buttercross on Cheshire Street on Wednesday.

This year marks 30 years since Müller opened its production site in Market Drayton, home to the Müller Corner, Müllerlight and Müller Rice, and housing around 800 employees.

Margaret Smith and John Steele pick up an exclusive Muller corner

And to celebrate its milestone anniversary, the company has made an exclusive batch of Müller Corner Birthday Cake flavour yoghurt with a raspberry layer and cake pieces.

Only 200 pots will be made nationwide and residents have been the first to sample the product, before the dairy company gives its social media followers the opportunity to win a limited edition pot.

Pam Walgate, who has worked at Müller Yoghurt & Desserts in Market Drayton, spent the day engaging with locals and helping to hand out free products.

The laboratory co-ordinator said: “I can distinctly remember our first branded products coming off the first production line back in 1992, it was such a proud moment for us all.

"Obviously the business has grown and developed over the last 30 years into one of the most loved, recognised and trusted brands in the country.

"But what hasn’t changed is that we are still a family-owned business, and close-knit group – it is so much more than just a job.

“It was a pleasure to hand out our exclusive birthday cake Müller Corner to the people of Market Drayton and to thank them for being so welcoming to our business for the last 30 years.

“There are nearly 20 of us who have been here since 1992, and I think that says a lot about the passion people have for this brand.

“I don’t think people realise just how many brilliant and varied careers we have available here at Müller in Shropshire, from fast-paced commercial and marketing roles, to engineering, HR, Legal, Finance, IT, production, quality and packaging.

“I would encourage anyone interested in working for an entrepreneurial and progressive major brand to visit our careers website for further information.

"Müller didn’t have a careers website when I joined, but putting in my CV was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

Florence Kiglore picks up exclusive Muller corner as the company celebrates 30 years in Market Drayton

Muller has encouraged people in the area to take a look at the career options available at its base, including internships and apprenticeships.