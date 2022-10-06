Land next to canal up for sale - and will soon be accessible by road and water

The area at Crickheath Wharf is up for sale for £90,000. Photo: BidX1/Rightmove

The 0.99-acre site at Crickheath Wharf, just out of Oswestry, has been listed for sale at £90,000 ahead of an online auction next month, and includes hardstanding and some scrubland.

Agents BidX1 describe it as a development site for canal-related business, saying it is a basin with space for multiple moorings, will soon have a connection to the canal network and potential for owner/manager accommodation.

In the listing the agents say: "The basin area consists of a winding hole to the north and a mooring area to the south, with space for multiple pontoons or finger moorings. The current owners have considered various options.

"Plans available in the legal pack specify eight finger moorings, two permanent line moorings, and two additional short-term line moorings."

The basin is currently in water but not currently connected to the Montgomgery Canal. It's separated by a dam which is under restoration.

"When the final few metres of the canal are completed the current clay dam will be replaced by a temporary fabric dam while the canal section is tested," the listing explains

"If the canal section is watertight, the dam will be removed entirely, and the Wharf will be connected to the restored and navigable section of the Canal. The Canal Society currently intends to begin this process in October and complete it by the end of 2022."

Crickheath Wharf is a short distance from the hamlet bearing the same name. It's also near the village of Llynclys and a few miles south of Oswestry, and is not far from the Welsh border at Pant.